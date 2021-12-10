STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharastra MLC polls: Nagpur, Akola-Washim-Buldhana regions register over 98 per cent voting

In Nagpur, while the BJP has fielded former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Congress is supporting Independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh.

Published: 10th December 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 11:42 PM

voting

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR/ AKOLA/ BULDHANA: Nagpur and Akola-Washim-Buldhana on Friday recorded 98.93 per cent and 98.30 per cent voting respectively in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, officials said.

In Nagpur, while the BJP has fielded former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Congress is supporting Independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh after its own nominee Ravindra Bhoyar, on Thursday, expressed his inability to contest.

Deshmukh is a member of Mahadula municipal council in rural Nagpur. "Of the 560 voters from the municipal corporation, zilla and nagar parishad, nagar panchayat, a total of 554 cast their votes. One person was declared ineligible to vote by poll authorities and five did not vote," a Nagpur district information official said.

Akola-Washim-Buldhana, where the fight is between Shiv Sena's Gopikishan Bajoria of Shiv Sena (MVA) and BJP's Vasant Khandelwal, registered 98.30 per cent voting, an official said. Results will be declared on December 14.

