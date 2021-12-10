STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Makrand Deoskar appointed as first police commissioner of Bhopal, Indore gets HC Mishra

While Deoskar is a 1997-batch IPS officer  and Mishra belongs to the 2003 batch, a total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore will be part of the new commissionerates

Published: 10th December 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Madhya Pradesh IPS officers Makrand Deoskar (L) and Harinarayan Chari Mishra

Senior Madhya Pradesh IPS officers Makrand Deoskar (L) and Harinarayan Chari Mishra (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior IPS officers Makrand Deoskar and Harinarayan Chari Mishra were on Friday appointed the first police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore respectively, a day after the Madhya Pradesh government said a notification on the implementation of the commissionerate system in the state's two largest cities had been issued.

Deoskar is a 1997-batch IPS officer while Mishra belongs to the 2003 batch. "A total of 38 police stations in Bhopal and 36 in Indore will be part of the new commissionerates. The state government also appointed additional, deputy, additional deputy and assistant police commissioners in these two cities. The rural areas in the district will be under the charge of respective superintendents of police," a senior official said.

On November 22, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Bhopal and Indore cities will become police commissionerates with the aim of ensuring effective crime control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makrand Deoskar Harinarayan Chari Mishra Indore Police Bhopal Police Police Commissionerate IPS officer
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp