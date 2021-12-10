STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya: All 11 Congress members in tribal council of North Garo join TMC

The Congress has no representation in the 30-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after all its 11 members switched sides.

Published: 10th December 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

TMC Supporters

TMC Supporters (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: In yet another jolt to the Congress in Meghalaya, 11 members of a tribal council in North Garo Hills district joined the Trinamool Congress, making the Mamata Banerjee-led party main opposition in the local body.

The Congress has no representation in the 30-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council after all its 11 members switched sides.

The NPP and the BJP have 17 and two members respectively in the council.

The northeastern state is divided into three autonomous councils for Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes.

"A very special day for us as 11 MDCs join our family in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills. We warmly welcome each and everyone!" the TMC state unit wrote on Twitter.

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who had recently switched over to the TMC, welcomed them.

"Under the leadership of @MamataOfficial, we will dedicatedly ensure that our state keeps scaling greater heights," the TMC said.

The desertion of the MDCs came two weeks after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly joined the Trinamool Congress, dealing a body blow to the grand old party in the northeastern state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC North Garo Congress Meghalaya
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp