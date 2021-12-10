'No weekly appearance': Aryan Khan approaches Bombay HC to revise his bail conditions

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan approached the Bombay High Court on Friday for modification of his bail condition to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday between 11 AM to 2 PM.

Aryan's plea states that his bail condition could be relaxed since the Cruise ship drugs case is transferred to a Special Investigation Team set up by the NCB in Delhi. He has cited difficulties faced by him due to the huge media presence every time when he marks his presence at the NCB office.

Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Khan and two others on October 28, 2021, and had set 14 stringent bail conditions. Khan was arrested by the NCB o on October 3. He is booked under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case is likely to be heard by Justice Nitin Sambre on December 13.