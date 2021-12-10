STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Northeast CMs should protest unitedly: Outfit

The Northeast’s apex students’ body staged a protest across the region on Thursday in protest against the recent civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon district.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) asked all chief ministers of the region to jointly push for the repeal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The Northeast’s apex students’ body staged a protest across the region on Thursday in protest against the recent civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon district. “We staged the protest against the barbaric act of the security forces that resulted in the deaths of 14 innocent people. It was organised also in a show of solidarity with our brothers from Nagaland,” NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said.

On the demand for the repeal of AFSPA, he said the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram chief ministers had already spoken against the contentious Act. “We demand Government of India should repeal AFSPA. Three chief ministers have already spoken against it. We call upon the other chief ministers of the Northeast to also take up the issue with the Centre. We want all governments of the region to jointly push for the repeal of this draconian Act.” 

Taking part in the protest in Guwahati, NESO advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya questioned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s silence on the issue. “We welcome the stand of the CMs of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Our agitation will continue as long as AFSPA is not repealed and the perpetrators of the Nagaland killings are not punished.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North east students
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp