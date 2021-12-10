Northeast CMs should protest unitedly: Outfit

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) asked all chief ministers of the region to jointly push for the repeal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The Northeast’s apex students’ body staged a protest across the region on Thursday in protest against the recent civilian killings in Nagaland’s Mon district. “We staged the protest against the barbaric act of the security forces that resulted in the deaths of 14 innocent people. It was organised also in a show of solidarity with our brothers from Nagaland,” NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said.

On the demand for the repeal of AFSPA, he said the Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram chief ministers had already spoken against the contentious Act. “We demand Government of India should repeal AFSPA. Three chief ministers have already spoken against it. We call upon the other chief ministers of the Northeast to also take up the issue with the Centre. We want all governments of the region to jointly push for the repeal of this draconian Act.”

Taking part in the protest in Guwahati, NESO advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya questioned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s silence on the issue. “We welcome the stand of the CMs of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Our agitation will continue as long as AFSPA is not repealed and the perpetrators of the Nagaland killings are not punished.”