Punjab polls 2022: Former state police officer among 30 candidates announced by AAP

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced 10 candidates who are all sitting legislators.

Published: 10th December 2021 01:42 PM

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

The election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is due early next year. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had headed the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, is among the list of 30 candidates released by the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

This is the second list of candidates announced by the AAP.

Earlier, the party had announced 10 candidates who are all sitting legislators.

Singh has been given a ticket from the Amritsar North seat.

He had taken voluntary retirement in April this year and later joined the AAP.

ALSO READ | Punjab polls: Ajay Maken in top Congress post irks Amarinder, Akalis

Singh, who was the Inspector General of Police, had tendered his resignation after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed the probe by the SIT into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann will contest from Kharar seat while Balkar Singh Sidhu will fight polls from Rampura Phul seat.

Raman Bahl, who quit the Congress last month and joined the AAP, has been given ticket from Gurdaspur seat while Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, son of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, will contest from Qadian.

Sewa Singh Sekhwan had died in October.

ALSO READ | Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal woos SC community, promises free education, coaching for their children

Vibhuti Sharma has been given ticket from Pathankot, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar (SC), Sherry Kalsi from Batala, Balbir Singh Pannu from Fatehgarh Churian, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur (SC), Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi (SC), Lalit Mohan from Nawan Shahr and Daljit Singh from Ludhiana East.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu will fight from Atam Nagar, Manwinder Singh from Payal (SC), Naresh Kataria from Zira, Jagdeep Singh from Muktsar, Gurdit Singh Sekhon from Faridkot, Neena Mittal from Rajpura, Harmeet Singh from Sanour, Chetan Singh from Samana and Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North.

Jiwan Singh has been given ticket from Gill (SC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Lambi), Gurlal from Ghanaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur (SC), Lal Chand from Bhoa (SC) and Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala (SC) seat.

The election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is due early next year.

