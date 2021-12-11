16th UIC World Security Congress organised virtually

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Experts participating from various countries, including India and Russia, at a virtual two-day conference of 16th UIC (Union of International Railways) World Security Congress 2021, stressed upon the need to go with maximum usage of latest crowd management technologies.

Poland national Piotr Kurcz, the chairman of UIC, speaking at the virtual summit also stressed upon the maximum adaptation of technology-driven methods for better and safe crowd management.

"The importance of issuing technological solutions while monitoring mega events for crowd monitoring and regulations, apart from imparting behavioural, emotional and motivational training to the secularity personnel is gaining global acceptance", he said.

He further called upon the participants of the UIC World Security Congress to share similar experiences in organising major events in their countries to enable member countries to learn from each other.

The vice-chairman of UIC Sanjay Chander, (DG RPF Indian Railways), also shared various technology-driven methods and expertises in crowd management and controls during a mega event. Chander also detailed about the danger of CBRN attacks as an emerging dimension of threats faced by rail systems across the globe.

"Besides all this, there is a need to deal with changing security scenario in railway infrastructure, operations, customers interface and changes in the hinterland and prepare to deal with new challenges like cyber attacks also", Chander stressed while speaking at the virtual global congress.

RPF India's B Venketeshwar Rao also spoke on the role of technology in railway related researches saying that technology has been proving a game changer in enhancing security in railways.

The UIC congress finally concluded with the consensus to view emerging technologies as one the prime game changers.

The UIC has at present 194 members across five continents and the officials and experts who participated in this UIC Word Security Congress were from Russia, Germany, France, Japan South Africa, Poland, Slovakia and Ireland besides India. The Europol was one among other organisations that participated in it.