After CAA, now NDA ally seeks relook into decision on northeast palm oil cultivation

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After raising the demand for repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NDA ally National People’s Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangama on Friday asked to reconsider the decision to introduce palm oil cultivation in the North-east.

She argued that the scientific community has called for avoiding this step in the region to protect its bio-diversity.

“Because of our unique ecological status, states like Meghalaya cannot afford to have a nature negative industrial growth and we need to attune and reconfigure our economic and social mindset to green our economies. I would like to flag the issue of Palm Oil Mission which was approved by the Cabinet in August, 2021, which is focussing primarily on the North-East and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” said Sangma, taking part in a discussion on climate change in Lok Sabha.

The MP from Tura Lok Sabha constituency said the Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education had last year recommended introduction of palm oil be avoided in areas rich in biodiversity.

“I would request the minister to kindly reconsider this and go into a proper consultation process before heading for this mission in the North-East and in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands where our biodiversity is so rich,” added Sangma.

RSP MP NK Premchandran sought clarification from the government on the term “major economy” introduced during the Glasgow climate meet, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A new observation has come into the picture. The concept of developed and developing countries is being replaced by major economies. What could be its impact? It means, we are now in the list of the US, UK, European Union, China, and Canada. India is there in this list. These are the major economies. I would like to know whether India will be getting the assistance as per the basic principle previously followed,” said Premchandran.