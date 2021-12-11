Ahead of state polls, BJP turns to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for youth connect

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP will unveil a roadmap to revisit events linked with India’s foremost revolutionary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose for greater connect with the youth of the country.

Preparing to take people down memory lane, the BJP has asked all its state units to go big in commemorating the life events of Bose and to hold programmes for instilling patriotic fervour among the youth.

On January 23, the BJP will commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose in all parts of the country.

In Haryana alone, it will organise commemorative meetings at 7,500 places at the same time where 75 persons each will together sing the theme songs of Azad Hind Fauj, including ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, BJP’s Haryana chief Om Prakash Dhankar said.

“Over five lakh people will get together in all parts of the state and sing the theme songs of Azad Hind Fauj to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose. This programme will be key for out state unit to connect with the people by instilling patriotic fervour.”

Dhankar said that 1,500 people have contributed funds to book a chartered plane to Andaman and Nicobar and visit the Cellular Jail to commemorate the hoisting of the national flag in Port Blair by Bose on December 30, 1943.

“Haryana has a deep connection with Azad Hind Fauj. We plan to take people to Andaman and Nicobar, and Nagaland where the Azad Hind Force fought against the British,” he added.