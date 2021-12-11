STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashes of General Bipin Rawat, wife immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the two sisters at the VIP ghat. He said General Rawat will forever remain lodged in people's memory.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:45 PM

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo | PTI

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The ashes of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar by their two daughters on Saturday.

The rituals were conducted by priests Aditya Vashisth and Parikshit Sikhola as the urns containing the ashes of General Rawat and his wife were emptied into the holy river by their daughters, Tarini and Kritika, amid full military honours.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the two sisters at the VIP ghat. He said General Rawat will forever remain lodged in people's memory.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were killed, along with 11 others, in a tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. General Rawat hailed from Saina village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

