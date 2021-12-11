STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Anti-CAA agitators observe 'black day' to mark second anniversary of passage of bill in Parliament

Anti-CAA agitators in Assam observed 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of the passage of the bill in Parliament.

Published: 11th December 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA

Anti-CAA protests (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Anti-CAA agitators in Assam on Saturday observed 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of the passage of the bill in Parliament.

The North East Students' Organisation had given a call to mark the day as 'black day' in the seven states of the region, and accordingly, people protested with black flags and banners denouncing the "unjustly imposed" Citizenship Amendment Act, NESO advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharya said.

All Assam Students' Union, a constituent of NESO, also held protests in all districts of the state demanding that the law be repealed, he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad, as part of its 10-day 'Jatiya Sankalpa Abhijan' demanding repeal of the Act, took out a protest march from its headquarters in Guwahati to the state secretariat in Dispur, raising popular slogan of the agitation 'CAA aami na manu' (We don't accept CAA).

"The government may have passed the bill as it had the numbers but we won't allow it to be implemented, and our protests will continue till the Act is repealed," AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was at the forefront of the stir in 2019, said.

"The BJP claims that the people of Assam support CAA, citing the party's victory in this year's assembly elections, but the fact is that they won by playing divisive politics and making false promises," he said.

Bhattacharya, who is also the AASU advisor, said that December 11 will remain a 'black day' for Assam, and people of the state will never accept CAA.

"The BJP tried to play divisive politics by exempting states with Inner Line Permit (ILP) and areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution from the ambit of the Act, but people of all the seven states took a firm stand and protests were held across the region during the day," Bhattacharya said.

"There were widespread protests against CAA after it was passed in the Parliament, but those had to be stalled as we had made it clear that the academic year of the students shall not be affected, and then COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown took place. However, the anger against this unjust law is still burning in the hearts of the Assamese people, and our stir will continue till the Act is repealed," he said.

CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Assam witnessed violent protests in 2019 during and after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Pitched battles took place between protestors and police, and at least five people were killed during the agitation.

The government cracked down on the stir, arresting the leaders, snapping internet connectivity and imposing curfews.

The agitation led to the formation of two parties – AJP and Raijor Dal.

However, both failed to make a mark in this year's assembly elections, barring Akhil Gogoi who won the Sibsagar seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Anti CAA Anti CAA Protests CAA
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp