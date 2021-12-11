STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam police recover football legend Maradona's heritage Hublot watch

One person, Wazid Hussein, was arrested in connection with the case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Published: 11th December 2021 11:06 AM

The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R)

The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A heritage Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona has been recovered by the Assam Police, announced the chief minister on Saturday.

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein," Sarma tweeted.

The recovery was made in coordination with Dubai Police.

​He said follow up lawful action was being taken.

A senior police official said Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Rakesh Roushan would brief the media at 2.00 pm, Saturday, on the recovery.

TAGS
Diego Maradona Assam Police Hublot Watch Himanta Biswa Sarma
