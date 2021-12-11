Assam police recover football legend Maradona's heritage Hublot watch

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A heritage Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona has been recovered by the Assam Police, announced the chief minister on Saturday.

One person, Wazid Hussein, was arrested in connection with the case, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein," Sarma tweeted.

The recovery was made in coordination with Dubai Police.

​He said follow up lawful action was being taken.

A senior police official said Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Rakesh Roushan would brief the media at 2.00 pm, Saturday, on the recovery.