STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI arrests Superintendent of CGST official taking bribe

Not willing to pay the illegal gratification, Rao approached the state Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, who re-directed him to the CBI due to jurisdictional issues.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have trapped and arrested a Superintendent of CGST, Amaravati Division, in Vijayawada while allegedly accepting Rs 8,000 as illegal gratification from a goldsmith.

CBI Superintendent of Police P Vimaladitya informed in a release here on Saturday that CGST superintendent John Moses demanded Rs 10,000 from a goldsmith G Nageswara Rao of Mangalagiri, who sought to register his shop with the GST Department.

According to the SP, Nageswara Rao expressed inability to pay the bribe, following which the CGST superintendent became furious. Moses asked Rao to visit his office and agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 8,000, the release said.

Not willing to pay the illegal gratification, Rao approached the state Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, who re-directed him to the CBI due to jurisdictional issues.

CBI Inspector A K Dabas visited Vijayawada and verified the complaint and submitted a report to his SP in Visakhapatnam. On Friday, a trap was laid and Moses was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000, the CBI SP said.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Vijayawada, which led to recovery of certain documents, Vimaladitya said. The arrested official was produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Bribe
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp