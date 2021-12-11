STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress threatens action after authorities paint Varanasi office pink ahead of PM Modi's visit

State Congress Committee vice-president Ashok Kumar Singh wrote to the district development authority on Thursday and demanded that the party office be restored to its original look.

Published: 11th December 2021 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: The Congress has lodged a protest with the authorities after its office near Maidagin here was painted pink ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13.

According to officials, all buildings on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple are being given a "uniform look" and painted pink as most structures in the area are made of sandstone, which is of "light pink" colour. Modi will visit Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Ashok Kumar Singh wrote to the district development authority on Thursday and demanded that the party office be restored to its original look within 36 hours otherwise, it would take legal action.

In the letter, Singh lodged a strong protest, saying the painting of the party office without consent was against the law. Recently, a mosque on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here too was painted pink by the authorities.

However, after objection by the Muslim community, the original white colour was restored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh Congress Congress Narendra Modi Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp