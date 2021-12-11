STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coonoor tragedy: Process underway for identification of bodies of 10 deceased armed forces personnel

They said that family members of all the 10 personnel have arrived in the national capital to identify the remains.

Published: 11th December 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The process of identification of the mortal remains of the 10 armed forces personnel killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor is being taken forward while keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the family members, officials said on Friday.

They said that family members of all the 10 personnel have arrived in the national capital to identify the remains. The officials said the help of the family members, as well as scientific measures, are being taken to identify the bodies.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, killed in the crash, were cremated with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium as their bodies were positively identified.

The mortal remains of the 10 personnel are kept in the mortuary of the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies will be handed over to the families once they are "positively identified", the officials said.

"The emotional well-being of family members is of utmost importance to us. So we are taking forward the identification process keeping in mind the sensitivities involved," said an official.

