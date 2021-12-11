STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government framed new policies, changed existing ones to restore pre-pandemic economic growth: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government framed new policies and amended the existing ones to bring back pre-pandemic levels of economic growth, Amit Shah said.

Published: 11th December 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Narendra Modi government framed new policies and amended the existing ones to bring back pre-pandemic levels of economic growth, Union Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

The projects worth Rs 361.5 crore which he inaugurated or for which he laid the foundation stone in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar during the day were testimony to the Gujarat government's commitment to keep up the pace of development despite the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"To accelerate the economy, policies were framed after hours of brainstorming and studying all the aspects. And the policies which became hurdles in bringing industry, affected 'Make In India' or obstructed 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' were changed during the coronavirus period," he said.

He cited examples such as opening up of the space sector for private players and new policy for the use of drones framed during this period.

"The result is that while several other countries are struggling with slowdown, India has achieved pre-coronavirus economic figures," the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said.

He praised Prime Minister Modi for ensuring that poor households did not suffer from hunger during the pandemic by providing them 5 kg of foodgrains free.

He also hailed Modi's leadership for making available Co-WIN app free for streamlining vaccination, and said even foreign countries are using this app.

During his visit here, Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 112 crore including a four-lane flyover bridge and railway overbridge in Ahmedabad.

He also laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 250 crore.

