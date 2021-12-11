STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'High seropositivity rate should keep India in good shape against Omicron': Expert

In view of the protection available to people, even if they get infected, it will be very mild and most of the time asymptomatic, Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-CCMB, said.

Published: 11th December 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Indian woman wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks at a Sunday market in Jammu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD:  Observing that data on the new SARS-CoV2 variant, Omicron, is still emerging, an expert has said the very high rate of 'seropositivity' should keep the country in good stead even as he emphasised on increased vaccination coverage and adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"Because, India has the advantage of very high rate of 'seropositivity' of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies," Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here, told PTI.

In view of the protection available to people, even if they get infected, it will be very mild and most of the time asymptomatic, Mishra, currently Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, said.

It would help the cause in a big way if vaccination coverage is further expanded and if vaccines for children are rolled out, he noted.

The spread of Omicron almost looks certain in the country though data is still emerging, but the situation would be better than with Delta as the symptoms appear to be only milder.

However, there is no scope for lowering guard as the virus should be prevented from becoming more virulent.

The only way to do that is wearing masks properly, maintaining social distance and vaccination, he stressed.

Asked about the possibility of a third wave hitting the country in February or March next year as predicted by some, coupled with the threat of Omicron, he said waves are happening in Europe even without Omicron.

Waves can happen even without a new variant, he said.

The country has the advantage of a heavy rate of infection from the second wave, Mishra said.

Even if the number of cases increase, he said he does not see the possibility of increased hospitalisations and problems of oxygen arising.

In the same breath, the former official of CCMB emphasized on COVID-appropriate behaviour, including avoiding exposure in closed spaces, and vaccination.

He warned of a mild wave if there is laxity in following the safety norms.

Noting that new variants are bound to emerge, he said the general tendency is that newer variants should be milder and more infectious.

However, it is possible that an unexpected bad variant may emerge.

Not wearing masks and not taking vaccination would help the virus grow which would be harmful to people with weak immunity or the unvaccinated people, Mishra said.

On the testing mechanism to detect Omicron, Mishra said, "at the moment genome sequencing is the only way to detect Omicron."

But, many institutes and those in foreign countries are developing specific RT-PCR kits that can detect Omicron-specific infection.

But, it will be weeks before they are available in the country, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron Rakesh Mishra Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp