STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hunt for persons posting derogatory remarks on Bipin Rawat, Karnataka Home Minister tells police

In CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death, the country has suffered an irreparable loss as his contribution to the nation was extraordinary, Jnanendra said.

Published: 11th December 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday directed the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post derogatory remarks on social media against the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The Minister has instructed Sood that there should not be any delay in identifying and initiating stringent action against those who are celebrating the untimely death of General Rawat, Jnanendra's office said in a statement.

"Find out the residential addresses of those criminals who post such remarks on the social media celebrating the death of the proud son of India, as they are anti-nationals, and punish them befitting their distorted minds," the Minister told Sood.

In CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death, the country has suffered an irreparable loss as his contribution to the nation was extraordinary, Jnanendra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Araga Jnanendra Madhulika Rawat Army chopper crash Army helicopter crash
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp