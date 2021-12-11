IAF chopper crash: Seven-year-old son performs last rites of Wing Commander Chauhan in Agra

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, 42, who was flying the MI-17V5 helicopter of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat during the ill-fated accident near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, was given a final farewell by thousands

of people on Saturday in Agra.

The Wing Commander, who lost his life along with 12 other defence personnel including CDS General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Coonoor, was cremated with full state honours at Tajganj crematorium in his native town Agra on Saturday. Wing Commander Chauhan was accorded the guard of honour by IAF personnel after being brought to the crematorium in a military vehicle.

The last rites of the IAF officer were performed by his seven-year-old son Aviraj who lit the pyre of his father. Aviraj was accompanied by her sister Aradhya, 12, and cousin Pushpendra Singh while performing the rituals. The last rites were performed in the presence of family members of Wing Commander Chauhan, IAF officials along with Agra district administration and police officials.

Earlier, when the body of the Wing Commander was being taken to the crematorium at Dayalbagh, people bid him a tearful adieu by standing along the road and showering petals on his coffin.

As the body of the IAF officer arrived at Agra airport on Saturday morning, Union MoS Law and Order Dr SP Singh Baghel, who is also Agra MP, received it and paid his last tributes to the officer.

Mournful visuals showed the family bidding their final goodbye to Wing Commander Chauhan as his coffin was draped with the national flag and decked with flowers. In an emotional and heart-wrenching scene, Chauhan's 7-year-old son was seen saluting his father and then wearing his Indian Air Force (IAF) cap.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met family members of Wing Commander Chauhan and expressed condolences. The CM assured the bereaved family of a job to one of his family members along with Rs 50 lakh to the kin and an institution in the name of the IAF officer.

Chauhan was an alumnus of the 100th NDA Course, Foxtrot Squadron. He was Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit.