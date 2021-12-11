STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAF, DRDO test fire Stand-Off Anti-Tank missile from Pokhran ranges

Defence sources said that the release mechanism, advanced guidance, tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software performed satisfactorily.

Published: 11th December 2021

Stand-off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile

Stand-off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile (Photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) flight tested helicopter-launched Stand-off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran ranges on Saturday.

The indigenously designed and developed air-to-surface missile was test fired against a static target hitting it successfully and meeting all its mission objectives. Defence sources said that the release mechanism, advanced guidance, tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software performed satisfactorily. The tracking systems monitored all mission events.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art millimetre wave (MMW) seeker, which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance, the weapon can neutralise targets in a range upto 10 km.

The missile has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO labs. This is the third in the series of indigenous stand off weapons to be tested in recent times after long range bomb and smart anti airfield weapon for strengthening the arsenal of IAF.

SANT is one of the best airborne anti-armour guided missiles in the world. The missile has both lock-on before launch and lock-on after launch capability. The missile will be inducted after a couple of similar tests from on-board light combat helicopters and advanced light helicopters.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the successful flight test of standoff anti tank missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team associated with the mission.

