STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India in pain but will work harder to face every challenge from inside and outside country: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the work to strengthen the armed forces would continue at a rapid pace.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: India is in pain after the passing away of its first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat but it will not stop or pause and will strive harder to face every challenge from inside and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and stressed that the work to strengthen the armed forces would continue at a rapid pace.

The prime minister, who was addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur after inaugurating the Saryu Canal National Project, began his speech by paying tributes to Rawat and all other security personnel who lost their lives in the December 8 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu and said the nation is standing with their families.

Modi said the passing away of Gen Rawat is a great loss to the nation.

"It is a huge loss for every patriot of the country. The entire country witnessed General Rawat's bravery and his efforts in making the forces atmanirbhar (self-reliant)," he said.

"Wherever Gen Rawat is, he will see his Bharat moving forward with a new resolve in coming days," he said.

Whether increasing the security on borders, strengthening border infrastructure, making the armed forces self-reliant, or increasing tri-services co-ordination, many such works will continue to progress rapidly, Modi said.

"India is in pain, but despite the pain, we never let it stop our progress. India will not stop. India will not pause. Indians will together work harder, face every challenge both inside and outside the country and make India more powerful and prosperous," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi prayed for the early recovery of lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash Varun Singh, who is from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi India
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp