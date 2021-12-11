STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaipur man arrested for making indecent remarks against deceased CoDS General Bipin Rawat

21-year-old Javed Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social medi.

Published: 11th December 2021 01:53 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday," SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said. Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.

Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said. He added that the accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody.

