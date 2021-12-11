STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand girl gangraped while being taken to hospital to meet ailing sister

The girl, who hails from Garhwa district, was visiting her sister's in-laws' Semra village in Chainpur police station area of Palamu district.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men on the pretext of taking her to a hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu district to meet her ailing sister, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said the girl is undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital and her condition is stated to be serious.

The girl, who hails from Garhwa district, was visiting her sister's in-laws' Semra village in Chainpur police station area of Palamu district.

The incident took place on Friday when the two accused, who also hail from Semra, offered to take the girl in their jeep to a private hospital in Medininagar town where her sister was undergoing treatment, the officer said.

However, they gangraped her mid-way and then dropped her at the hospital and fled, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

