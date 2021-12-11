STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of 42 activists who died during Maratha quota agitation will get government jobs: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope

Maratha organizations carried out a state-wide agitation for quota for the community in jobs and education between 2016 and 2018.

Published: 11th December 2021 10:50 PM

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JALNA: The next of kin of 42 persons who died during the agitation for Maratha reservation will be given government jobs, state public health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.

He will speak to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard, he said.

The government has already given compensation of Rs 10 lakh to their families, he told reporters here.

The state government eventually provided quota for the Marathas, but the law was struck down by the Supreme Court.

