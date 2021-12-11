Militants kill two policemen in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A police officer said militants fired at a police party near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora at around 5.15 pm in which Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad sustained multiple bullet injuries.

The militants fled from the scene after the attack. The injured policemen were shifted to a nearby hospital, where both of them succumbed to injuries., the police officer said. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Security officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A contingent of police, CRPF and army personnel also rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants. However, no arrests were made.

Police started investigation and launched a manhunt to track down the militants responsible for the attack. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to the militant attack,” the officer said.