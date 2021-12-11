Mon killings: Nagas want Centre to apologise, repeal AFSPA

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The civil societies of Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland took out a “mass protest rally” on Saturday demanding the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and flayed the Centre for not tendering an apology for the killings of the civilians.

The protestors demanded justice in the case and warned that the people of Tizit would not remain silent till the guilty security personnel were punished.

“Innocent lives were lost in a botched ambush by the security forces. The Government of India has not apologised so far. The Home Minister said the victims, who were travelling in a vehicle, did not stop when signaled by the security forces. Who is spreading lies? Tizit will not remain at peace,” a protestor told reporters.

Another protestor identified AFSPA as the root cause of the problem.

“We demand AFSPA is repealed from the Northeast. We don’t need the security forces. We want to live independently,” the protestor said.

In the aftermath of the civilian killings, the chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram raised the demand for the repeal of AFSPA.

The protest on Saturday was held peacefully. The protestors held banners that read “Indian troops killing innocent”, “We want justice”, “Revoke Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act”, “Stop state-sponsored terrorism” etc.

On December 4, six coal miners were killed by the security forces in the ambush. Two others were also injured and now admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

When the locals rushed to the site on hearing the sound of gunshots and later, discovered the bodies, they attacked the security personnel. Seven more civilians and an Army jawan were killed and dozens others injured in the retaliatory attack.

The Union Home Minister had recently told the Parliament that the vehicle was asked to stop but it tried to flee. The people of Nagaland dismissed the statement as “lie”.