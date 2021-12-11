STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Official not removed despite EC order': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey seeks president's rule in Jharkhand

Raising the issue in the House, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda said that the official had registered cases against him for alleged violation of model code of conduct six months after the elections.

Published: 11th December 2021

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Friday demanded in Lok Sabha the imposition of President's Rule in Jharkhand, saying the state government did not remove an official despite an Election Commission order directing it to do so for allegedly lodging false poll code violation cases against him.

Raising the issue in the House, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda said that the official had registered cases against him for alleged violation of model code of conduct six months after the elections. "Election was in April but the cases registered were in October-November. If it does not stop here, any MP or MLA can face cases like this in future. I appeal that the official be sacked and President's Rule be imposed in Jharkhand immediately," Dubey said.

Dubey said that he would also submit a notice in Lok Sabha for initiating a privilege notice against the officer. Dubey said that after his complaint the Election Commission had issued orders for removing the officer concerned but the Jharkhand government has not complied with the poll panel'ss direction.

