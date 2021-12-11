STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharad Pawar says women should react strongly to intimidation, praises Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar recently got a letter containing threats and abuse.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said women should react fearlessly if there is an attempt to threaten or intimidate them, and cited the example of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Speaking at an event here, the former Union minister said Pednekar recently got a letter containing threats and abuse.

"She spoke out openly against the threat. She got support and people had to issue clarifications," he said.

"If women react to such things (attempts to intimidate or threaten) instead of being scared, no one will dare trouble them," the NCP chief said.

The Mumbai Mayor on Friday filed a police complaint after receiving a letter threatening to kill her family members.

The Shiv Sena, to which Pednekar belongs, is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress.

Kishori Pednekar Mumbai Mumbai Mayor Sharad ​Pawar
