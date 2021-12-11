STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: 98 COVID samples delta positive, no trace of new variant

According to the guidelines, the health department will be testing people randomly at public places, tourist spots, railways stations and airports.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Genome sequencing of 98 samples of Covid-patients in Uttarakhand has revealed no traces of Omicron, but all the samples were of either delta or delta-plus variant.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana from Government Doon Medical College, where the genome testing is being done, said, “No traces of the Omicron variant has been found in the 98 samples. There are more samples to be tested.”

Dr Shekhar Pal, principal investigator of the virology laboratory of the medical college, said, “Genome sequencing of one sample takes around four days. Sequencing is being done at a pace to ascertain the presence of the new variant of concern.”

In August, the genome sequencing reports of samples from April and May had revealed widespread prevalence of the delta variant as the second wave kicked off while the Mahakumbh was going on in Haridwar.

Prior to the mega religious event, the active cases in the hill state stood at 1,863 on March 31. On April 30, the day the Mahakumbh officially concluded, the number had reached 49,492. 

At present, there are 174 active Covid-19 cases in the state. On November 30, the state government had released new guidelines in the wake of Omicron, the latest ‘variant of concern’.

According to the guidelines, the health department will be testing people randomly at public places, tourist spots, railways stations and airports.

All 13 districts have been told that all international tourists arriving in the state must be tested and all positive samples be manadatorily sent to the Dehradun medical college for genome sequencing.

