'Will defeat injustice with courage': Rahul Gandhi on farmers leaving protest sites

Large parts of the Singhu border protest site lay vacant on Friday after several farmers rolled up their belongings and headed home in their tractors.

Published: 11th December 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the farmers prepare to leave their protest sites on Delhi's borders on Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said they will defeat injustice with courage.

"Tonight is the last night of this 'Satyagraha'...Will defeat the darkness of injustice with courage, will keep moving forward on the path of justice," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

The Congress has said that it will extend all support to the farmers in their quest for justice. The party has been raising their issues both inside and outside Parliament.

