After stolen watch, more items reportedly belonging to football legend Maradona recovered in Assam

GUWAHATI: After recovering a stolen heritage Hublot wristwatch that belonged to Diego Maradona, the Assam Police seized several other items that reportedly belonged to the football legend.



During a raid at the house of the in-laws of Wazid Hussein, the police recovered two iPads, one jacket, one T-shirt, two pairs of shoes, a toy doll, two squash rackets, one watch, six lighters and one Vaseline and cap each.



The watch reportedly belonging to

Diego Maradona. (Photo | Express)

“In continuation to the recovery of stolen articles belonging to football legend Diego Maradona, a search operation was conducted by Sivasagar Police at the in-laws residence of the accused Wazid Hussein at Khumatai, Moranhaat under Charaideo district,” Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan told The New Indian Express on Sunday, December 12, 2021.



“The articles have been seized observing all necessary legal formalities. It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona,” the SP added.



On Friday night, the Sivasagar Police had recovered the heritage Hublot wristwatch and arrested the accused. He worked as a domestic help at the football star’s Dubai home.



Earlier, the Dubai Police had alerted an Indian law-enforcement agency about the accused. It, in turn, had informed the Assam Police of the man.



The next step of the Assam Police would be based on how the Dubai Police want the case to be pursued. “If they want, we will have to deport him. If not, we will follow the due legal procedure here,” the SP added.