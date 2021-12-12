Aggressive Rahul distinguishes between 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva-vadi' to target BJP at Jaipur rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP's Hindutva plank at a massive rally in Jaipur on Sunday. Though the rally was organized to target rising prices and inflation, Rahul used his address to draw a clear distinction between ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutva’ which he asserted is just a political tool to grab power.

At the Mehengai Hatao rally, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a fundamental difference between a Hindu and a Hindutva-vadi. He said, “I am a Hindu, but I am not a Hindutva-vadi. All of us are Hindus. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Nathuram Godse was a Hindutva-vadi.”

Elaborating further, Rahul Gandhi asserted, “Mahatma Gandhi spent his entire life in search of truth but Hindutvavadi Godse pumped three bullets into him.” He added, “I want to tell you the difference. The path of Hindus is that of truth and they are ready to even die for the truth. On the other hand, Hindutva-vadis have nothing to do with the truth and are thirsty for power. They are full of hatred because of their fear.”

In a nutshell, Rahul argued that the Congress and Mahtama Gandhi stood for ‘Satya-graha’ or the search for Truth. In contrast, Hindutva-vadis like PM Narendra Modi and his government are ‘Satta-grahis’ or those who want to be in power at any cost.

The former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi even linked inflation in the country with Hindutva-vadis and argued that if there is suffering in the country, then this has been done by Hindutva-vadis who are currently in power. “This rally is about inflation and unemployment. You all are at the receiving end of price rise. All this is because leaders are not running the country, but 3-4 capitalists are,” remarked Rahul.

Rahul’s attack on the Modi government was also echoed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who charged that the BJP government wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party had built in 70 years. She alleged that the Modi government is working for select industrialist friends and not for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

“There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot. The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,” Priyanka asserted. Charging the Central government of wanting to sell to industrialist friends whatever the Congress built in 70 years, Priyanka remarked, “the Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years?”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also attended the rally but she did not give a speech. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took a dig at the central government. He said that “all the state governments are in a financial crisis but the Center is silent.” CM Gehlot also alleged that “Narendra Modi is the first prime minister who does not respond to the letters of chief ministers. His government is run with pride which will soon have a fall.”

Before the arrival of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the rally, former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot was also called to address the gathering. Current state Congress Chief G S Dotasara also addressed the massive rally which attracted a packed crowd at Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

With the mega rally in Jaipur, the Congress has started targeting the central government over inflation which it aims to make a major issue for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. After Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi's rally is proposed in Uttarakhand on 16th. There is also an attempt to fix the internal equation of Congress with these rallies.

