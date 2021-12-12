STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP backed ex-village sarpanch shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

'A murder case has been lodged against 11 identified accused and other unidentified accused. Three of them have been arrested,' officials said.

Published: 12th December 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:34 PM

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A BJP supported former village sarpanch Devilal Meena was allegedly shot dead by 'Jai Sri Ram' shouting armed men, who indulged in violence at a marriage being organised by self-styled godman Rampal's followers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday.

The incident happened at Vaibhav marriage garden in Bhaisoda Mandi on MP-Rajasthan border at around 2.00 pm, while a wedding was being organised by followers of self-styled jailed godman Rampal.

"A group of armed men shouting Jai Sri Ram' slogans arrived there and indulged in violence, opening fire, killing chief Bhagat Devilal Meena," Rampal followers present at the marriage alleged.

According to Mandsaur ASP Amit Verma, the armed men barged into the marriage being organised by Rampal followers, alleging that such marriages were being organised illegally. One of those present there, Devilal Meena, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital in adjoining Kota, where he died later.

"A murder case has been lodged against 11 identified accused and other unidentified accused. Three of them have been arrested," Verma said.

The slain Devilal Meena, resident of Mandsaur's Shamgarh area, was a two time former village sarpanch supported by ruling BJP. Being an ardent follower of self-styled godman Rampal, he was the main organiser of the marriage.

As per informed sources, the men who indulged in violence, killing the ex sarpanch too were politically influential and possibly linked to a powerful politician of Mandsaur's Garoth assembly segment.

