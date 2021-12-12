STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to launch sit in at Singur against Mamata government's 'neglect' of farmers

It was at Singur that Banerjee had launched the anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project.

Published: 12th December 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Saturday charged the Mamata Banerjee government of doing nothing to mitigate the sufferings of farmers and threatened to launch a sit in at Singur in Hooghly district very soon.

It was at Singur that Banerjee had launched the anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project which, along with the Nandigram movement against a chemical hub, created a groundswell of support for her in the subsequent polls and catapulted her to power in 2011 assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) tweeted "Funds must be disbursed instantly to reduce the plight of the farmers. WB Govt hasn't even made efforts to meet families of the farmers who died by suicide lately."

He said, "If Govt doesn't bother, WB @bjpkm4kisan would start peaceful agitation at Singur, which would be intensified with time."

The sit in will be led by the farmers' wing of BJP, he said.

Adhikari led a team of leaders of the BJP farmers wing to Raj Bhavan and apprised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar the issue of giving relief to distressed farmers "some of whom had to commit suicide."

"Led a delegation of @bjpkm4kisan WB unit, to meet Hon'ble Governor @jdhankhar1 ji & presented him with a list of demands, which the WB Govt must fulfill to provide relief to a section of farmers of WB; especially those who got affected due to the recent cyclone induced rainfall," he added.

"If the government fails to address the issue confronting farmers, the agitation will be more intense," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee BJP Trinamool Singur Movement Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp