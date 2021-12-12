BJP to launch sit in at Singur against Mamata government's 'neglect' of farmers

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Saturday charged the Mamata Banerjee government of doing nothing to mitigate the sufferings of farmers and threatened to launch a sit in at Singur in Hooghly district very soon.

It was at Singur that Banerjee had launched the anti-land acquisition movement 14 years ago against the setting up of a small car project which, along with the Nandigram movement against a chemical hub, created a groundswell of support for her in the subsequent polls and catapulted her to power in 2011 assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) tweeted "Funds must be disbursed instantly to reduce the plight of the farmers. WB Govt hasn't even made efforts to meet families of the farmers who died by suicide lately."

He said, "If Govt doesn't bother, WB @bjpkm4kisan would start peaceful agitation at Singur, which would be intensified with time."

The sit in will be led by the farmers' wing of BJP, he said.

Adhikari led a team of leaders of the BJP farmers wing to Raj Bhavan and apprised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar the issue of giving relief to distressed farmers "some of whom had to commit suicide."

"Led a delegation of @bjpkm4kisan WB unit, to meet Hon'ble Governor @jdhankhar1 ji & presented him with a list of demands, which the WB Govt must fulfill to provide relief to a section of farmers of WB; especially those who got affected due to the recent cyclone induced rainfall," he added.

"If the government fails to address the issue confronting farmers, the agitation will be more intense," he added.