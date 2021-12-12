Chidambaram says 'God bless Goa' after hearing TMC's poll promise ahead of state elections

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh round of twitter war escalated between the leaders of Congress and TMC on Sunday again over a grant announced by TMC in Goa to give a financial support to every household, if the party was voted to power in the costal state in 2022 state elections.

Taking to her official twitter handle, TMC chief Mamata Banarjee promised to provide monthly financial support of Rs 5,000 to ever households in Goa under the 'Grih Laxmi Card', if the TMC was voted to power in.

Reacting to the poll-promise, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said "here is a math that deserves the Nobel Prize for Economics. A monthly grant if Rs 5000 to women in 3.5 lakh households in Goa will cost Rs 175 crore a month. That is Rs 2100 crore a year".

Chidambaram's tweet drew sharp reaction escalating a war-of-words between the leader of Congress party and the TMC.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, defending Mamata's poll-promise, replied to Chidambaram's tweet saying, "Yes Sir @PChidambaram Rs 5000 to 3.5 lakh Goan households= Rs 2100 crores which 6-8% of total budget which is perfectly doable".

"Good economics in depressed post Covid scenario requires putting cash in hand & liquidity into system”, she further tweeted.

Mahua Moitra is also in-charge of TMC's Goa election wherein the party is aspiring to come in to power.

P Chidambaram has also exclaimed over the TMC's direct cash transfer scheme-Grih Laxmi Card’ saying 'God bless Goa'.

Chidambaram is also the in-charge of Congress for Goa assembly elections next year. He stating the Goa’s outstanding debt had also doubted on the feasibility of TMC’s poll-promise in another tweet stating, "It is a small sum for the state of Goa that had an outstanding debt of Rs 23,473 crore at the end of March 2020. God bless Goa! Or should it be God Save Goa?"

In Goa, the TMC has decided to contest on all the 40 seats in 2022 and intensified the campaigns. Prior to TMC’s promise of Rs 5000, the AAP-led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had also promised to increase the financial support to women in this poll-bound costal state.