Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, terrorist killed

Published: 12th December 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said.

The operation was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

