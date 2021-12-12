STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully vaccinated 20-year-old from Italy becomes Chandigarh's first Omicron case

The youth, who is fully vaccinated, is currently in institutional quarantine.

Published: 12th December 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 01:29 PM

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old man with a recent travel history abroad, who had come to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, health department officials here said on Sunday.

"He was currently living in Italy. He had come to see some of his relatives here recently. His report for whole genomic sequencing has been received late night on December 11 and has been found positive for Omicron variant," Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh told PTI over the phone.

The youth, who is fully vaccinated, is currently in institutional quarantine.

