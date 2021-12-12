STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

God bless Goa! Chidambaram on Trinamool's pre-poll promise

TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday said under the scheme titled Griha Laxmi, Rs 5,000 would be transferred to a woman of every household per month as guaranteed income support.

Published: 12th December 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) promised a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if it is voted to power, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying "God bless Goa!"

TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday said under the scheme titled Griha Laxmi, Rs 5,000 would be transferred to a woman of every household per month as guaranteed income support to counter inflation once her party comes to power in the coastal state.

Responding to the announcement, Chidambaram, who is the Congress' Goa poll in-charge, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Here is a math that deserves the Nobel Prize in Economics. A monthly grant of Rs.5000 to a woman in 3.5 lakh households in Goa will cost Rs 175 crore a month. That is Rs 2100 crore a year."

"It is a "small" sum for the State of Goa that had an outstanding debt of Rs. 23,473 crore at the end of March 2020. God bless Goa! Or should it be God save Goa?," the former Union finance minister said in another tweet.

The TMC has announced that it would contest all the 40 seats in the state Assembly elections due early next year.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will also contest the Goa polls, had promised that it would increase the remuneration provided to women in the coastal state under the state-sponsored scheme and also promised financial assistance to women not covered under it, if it is voted to power.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised 30 per cent quota in jobs for women in Goa if her party comes to power in the state.

She had claimed that the ruling BJP's ideology was "anti-women", and asked people to check the track-record of the new parties coming from "outside" to the state.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats, but failed to form government.

The BJP had then tied-up with some regional outfits and independents to form government.

The Congress now has only three legislators in the 40-member House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidamabaram Trinamool Congress Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Griha Laxmi
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp