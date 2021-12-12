STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government schools in Punjab are in bad shape, seek people's support for improving them: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab goes to polls early next year and Aam Aadmi Party is looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Published: 12th December 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Scaling up the inter-state spat on school education, AAP leader and Delhi Chieff Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said government schools in Punjab are in a bad shape and sought people's support to bring his party to power in the state to improve the condition of the educational institutions.

"In Punjab, the state of education is very bad. Government schools are in a bad shape. There is no study at all in government schools. Punjab's teachers are very good, but they are sad. In government schools in Punjab, 24 lakh students from poor, Dalit, SC community study. Think about what is the future of these children?” Kejriwal said in a video message.

Punjab goes to polls early next year and Aam Aadmi Party is looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress.

Notably, ruling Congress and AAP leaders have in recent weeks exchanged barbs on the state of education in their schools in Punjab and Delhi.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had called his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal a "power greedy outsider" who wants to rule the state and accused him of misleading Punjabis.

In his video message, in which he spoke in Punjabi, Kejriwal said earlier the condition of government schools in Delhi was also pitiable, “but we improved their condition”.

"Now, those schools have improved to such a level that this year 2.

5 lakh students of Delhi shifted from private schools to take admission in our government schools,” he said.

"Shouldn't Punjab government schools be good like Delhi? But Channi sahib says that Punjab schools are very good when compared to the national-level and there is no need to improve them,” he said.

Kejriwal asked the people whether they thought Punjab's government schools were the best in India.

Without naming anyone, he said, "For 75 years, these political leaders and parties deliberately kept the government schools in a bad shape so that the poor and (people from) SC brotherhood cannot progress”.

"I don't know politics, but I am worried about the future of 24 lakh students studying in Punjab government schools. We will not allow their future to be spoiled more. We will improve the condition of these schools and build grand ones. "

"We will give a golden future to these children. We only need your support,” he told people of Punjab.

In a bid to woo the Scheduled Caste community ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, Kejriwal during his visit to Hoshiarpur district had on Tuesday promised to provide free education to their children, besides bearing their coaching fees for higher studies, if his party comes to power.

Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Dalit population.

Kejriwal, who has in recent weeks increased his visits to the poll-bound state, asked the gathering to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party once, saying they had given many chances to rival political parties, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal government schools Punjab government schools
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp