STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: 44 year-old BJP MLA Asha Patel dies of dengue

The 44-year-old MLA from Unjha Assembly constituency in Mehsana district died in Zydus hospital where she was on ventilator support after being admitted on Friday evening.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Candle Light

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital in Ahmedabad, party colleagues informed.

The 44-year-old MLA from Unjha Assembly constituency in Mehsana district died in Zydus hospital where she was on ventilator support after being admitted on Friday evening, they said.

"I inform you with profound sadness that Unjha MLA Asha Patel is no longer with us.

She was admitted in Zydus hospital at Ahmedabad for treatment of dengue, but the seriousness of her case was such that despite the best efforts by a team of doctors, she could not be saved," former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Unjha and kept in the market yard for the public to pay tribute and her last rites will be held in Siddhpur crematorium on Monday, he added.

In a statement, the Gujarat BJP said Patel was suffering from dengue soon after returning from Delhi and she lost her fight against the ailment on Sunday.

State Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said Patel suffered from multiple organ failure.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat condoled her death.

Patel, who was active in the Patidar stir for quota, was elected as MLA from Unjha for the first time in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but switched over to the ruling BJP in February, 2019 and then won a bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Patel Gujarat BJP MLA death Asha Patel death
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp