JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, an official said.

Published: 12th December 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

However, he denied and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body retrieved from the site of encounter, he said.

The spokesman identified the slain terrorist as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Baragam.

“As per police records, Tantray was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases,” he said.

Tantray was earlier a terrorist associate and was involved in providing logistical support to active terrorists in the area, the spokesman said.

Tantray used to also paste posters of terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten law abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities, he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession and taken into case records for further investigation, he said.

