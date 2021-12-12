STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Minor Omicron patient discharged post recovery, another asymptomatic

They are all contacts of the Indian origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were earlier found infected with the Omicron variant on their arrival here.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection, while a three-year-old boy, who was also found infected with the new strain in the area, is asymptomatic and keeping well, health officials said on Saturday.

The three-year-old boy is among the four new patients in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

The three others are all adults - two males and one female.

They are all contacts of the Indian origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were earlier found infected with the Omicron variant on their arrival here.

The woman from Nigeria had come to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad.

However, apart from the woman and her two daughters, her brother, his two daughter, including the one-and-a-half-year-old, had tested positive for the Omicron strain, officials said.

"Out of the six Omicron patients found earlier, four patients, including the one-and-a-half-year-old have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative during their repeat test," an official said.

"Barring one female, who had dry cough, all the patients, including the baby, are asymptomatic and keeping fine. The woman, who had dry cough, also tested negative in the repeat test and was given discharge along with three others. The other two females tested positive in the repeat test and that is why they are currently in hospital, but they are also keeping fine," he said.

The three-year-old boy, who is among the four new patients, is asymptomatic and keeping fine at the paediatric care.

The other three patients are also asymptomatic and there is no cause of worry, Dr Laxman Gophane, medical officer of PCMC, said.

Meanwhile, the only Omicron patient from Pune city, who has now tested negative, was also given discharge on Friday.

He had returned to Pune from Finland, officials said.

