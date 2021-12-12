STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland killings: Konyak Union demands apology from Amit Shah, retraction of 'misleading' Parliament statement

Konyak Union spokesperson T Yanlem said that there was no question of acting in 'self-defence' because those killed were unarmed civilians.

Published: 12th December 2021 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Konyak Union, a tribal body in Nagaland, on Saturday demanded apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and retraction of his "misleading" statement in Parliament, while rejecting the term "mistaken identity" and that the forces had opened fire on civilians in "self-defence".

Shah had earlier said in Parliament that six civilians mistaken as insurgents were killed by security forces on December 4 after the pick-up truck they were traveling in did not stop when signalled to, and later seven more people were killed after forces opened fire in self-defence when they were attacked by a mob near Oting village in Mon district.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Mon district as the Konyak tribe entered the sixth day of mourning.

The union threatened to take their agitation beyond the district and the state if their demand for repeal of AFSPA and justice in the killing was not heeded by the end of the mourning period on December 13.

Konyak Union spokesperson T Yanlem said that there was no question of acting in "self-defence" because those killed were unarmed civilians.

"The 21 Para commandos, an elite force, did a blunder without asserting anything. They killed six young boys…they were innocent villagers returning home," he said.

The union's another spokesperson Yingphe Konyak said that Shah's "misleading statement" in the Parliament was "shameful".

"AFSPA is a law of torture, rape and killing. Stop treating Nagas and the Northeast as the fourth gender. The entire episode can't be forgiven on the pretext of mistaken identity.

"How can Union Home Minister Amit Shah give such a statement without checking the facts? How can he be so wrong?" she said, adding that he owes an apology to Konyaks and people of Nagaland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Killings Konyak Union Amit Shah Nagaland
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp