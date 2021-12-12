STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Punjab government's legal team for moving SC against Centre's decision to expand BSF's jurisdiction

Punjab's Advocate General D S Patwalia said an original suit has been filed in the apex court under Article 131 of the Constitution.

Published: 12th December 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the state government's legal team on Saturday for approaching the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to expand the BSF's territorial jurisdiction to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50-km stretch from the international border in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab, as compared to the earlier 15 km.

"I congratulate Punjab and its legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a tweet.

Punjab's Advocate General D S Patwalia said an original suit has been filed in the apex court under Article 131 of the Constitution.

He said the suit was listed before the registrar on Friday and a notice has been issued to the Union of India, which has been asked to respond within 28 days.

The suit has been filed more than a month after the Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution against the Centre's notification, calling it an "insult" to the state police and seeking its withdrawal.

The state government, in its plea, has said the extension of the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) encroaches upon the constitutional jurisdiction of the states.

"It is submitted that the notification dated October 11, 2021 is ultra-vires the Constitution as it defeats the purpose of Entry 1 and 2 of List-II of Schedule 7 of the Constitution of India and encroaches upon plaintiff's plenary authority to legislate on issues which relate to or are necessary for the maintenance of public order and internal peace," it has said.

The Union home ministry issued a notification on October 11, amending a July, 2014 enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas.

While in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, the BSF jurisdiction was enhanced from 15 km to 50 km, in Gujarat, which shares its borders with Pakistan, the limit has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km, while in Rajasthan, it has been kept unchanged at 50 km.

The issue courted controversy as Opposition-ruled Punjab and West Bengal denounced the move and the respective state assemblies moved resolutions against the decision of the Union government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Punjab government BSF
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp