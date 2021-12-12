STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi government, asks what it has done for common man

Priyanka alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

Published: 12th December 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday charged that the BJP government wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party had built in 70 years.

She said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people and asked what the Modi government has done in seven years of its rule.

“It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation,” she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation here.

Gandhi alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot. The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,” she alleged.

“The Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years?” she asked, She charged that whatever the Congress built in 70 years, the Central government wants to sell it to industrialist friends.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Gandhi charged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is spending crores of rupees on advertisements but has failed in getting farmers fertiliser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
priyanka gandhi modi government
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp