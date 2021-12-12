Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi government, asks what it has done for common man

By PTI

JAIPUR: Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday charged that the BJP government wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party had built in 70 years.

She said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people and asked what the Modi government has done in seven years of its rule.

“It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation,” she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation here.

Gandhi alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot. The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,” she alleged.

“The Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years?” she asked, She charged that whatever the Congress built in 70 years, the Central government wants to sell it to industrialist friends.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Gandhi charged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is spending crores of rupees on advertisements but has failed in getting farmers fertiliser.