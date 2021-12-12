STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi starts loan waiver scheme for SC, backward classes

The loan waiver certificates will be distributed across Punjab to all the beneficiaries during the special functions by the ministers and MLAs.

Published: 12th December 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MORINDA: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday started a loan waiver scheme under which an amount up to Rs 50,000 borrowed from the ab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation will be waived.

The loan waiver certificates will be distributed across the state to all the beneficiaries during the special functions by the ministers and MLAs, Channi said.

During the first stage today, the loan waiver certificates of Rs 41.48 crore of the scheduled castes and Rs 20.98 crore of the Backward Classes are being handed over", Channi said in his address to a gathering here.

An official release quoting Channi said the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Land Development Finance Corporation provides loans to the needy persons in order to raise their economic standard.

The corporation provides loans at easy interest rates to the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes category, backward classes, economically weaker sections and others for setting up self-employment ventures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Loans
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp