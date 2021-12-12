Ram janmabhoomi teerth kshetra to be developed on lines of Vatican City and Mecca: VHP chief

By PTI

NAGPUR: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Rabindra Narain Singh on Sunday said the Ram Janmabhoomi teerth kshetra in Ayodhya would be developed on the lines of the Vatican City and the Mecca and would emerge as a symbol of Hindutva.

Singh was in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday to attend the bhumipujan or groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Vishwa Hindu Jankalyan Parishad's Vidarbha region office in the Dhantoli area.

"The Ram janmabhoomi teerth kshetra in Ayodhya would be developed on the lines of the Vatican City (the headquarters of the Roman Catholic church) and the Mecca (the holiest city of Islam). It would become a symbol of Hindutva," Singh said while addressing a gathering attended by seers and VHP office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters, he hailed the Narendra Modi government for tightening the noose on foreign funding aimed at religious conversion in India.

He appealed to the Muslim community to join Hindus in the service of the nation.

"Hindus think nothing will happen to them. We are facing challenges because of this mentality," Singh said.

He accused Christian missionaries of running hospitals and schools in tribal areas for carrying out the religious conversion.

“Missionaries are operating schools and hospitals in tribal areas with proper planning to uproot the Hindu dharma. Hindus need to become a united strong force to protect Hindutva and themselves," he alleged, adding that Indians seem more concerned about GDP these days than inculcating 'sanskars' or virtues in their children.

He said the upcoming office of the Jankalyan Parishad would launch various welfare measures for Hindus across the Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the VHP chief visited the Smriti Mandir memorial in the Reshimbagh area dedicated to K.B. Hedgewar and M.S.Golwalkar, who were the first two leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), headquartered in Nagpur.