'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train gets vegetarian certification from Saatvik Council of India

The Saatvik Council of India (SCI) is a non-profit organisation that has been established with an objective to promote the certification of vegetarian food, the IRCTC's statement noted.

Published: 12th December 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train, which will cover various religious places across the country during its 17-day journey, will get the vegetarian certification on Sunday by the Saatvik Council of India, a statement said on Saturday.

"In order to encourage vegetarian friendly railway services, the SCI in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) will provide "vegetarian certification" to "Shri Ramayan Yatra" on Sunday at Safdarjung railway station," the statement noted.

The vegetarian-friendly railway services is particularly dedicated to observant vegetarians and vegans traveling to holy destinations in the Indian Railways, it mentioned.

IRCTC supervisors and a team of SCI observers will continuously audit the vegetarian-friendly railway services of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train, it noted.

"IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges and platforms will also be vegetarian certified to ensure vegetarian-friendly travel," it mentioned.

The "Shri Ramayan Yatra" rail tour will cover destinations such as Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir, Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham, Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple and Sita Samahit sthal.

"Duration of this tour will be 16 Nights/17 Days. Tourists can board this train at Delhi Safdarjung," it noted.

