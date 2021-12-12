STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students, parents say some class 10 English questions 'confusing', CBSE rejects claim

NEW DELHI: Several students and parents took to social media Saturday to highlight certain “confusing” questions in CBSE class 10 English exam, but the board said they were correct.

According to a student who did not wish to identified, the question number 13 and 14 only had options for answers but no question.

"When I enquired from the invigilator about the error we were asked to ignore the questions," he said.

Other students and parents shared images of the question paper on social media, highlighting the part which, according to them, was "confusing".

The board, however, had a different version about the issue.

"It may be noted that both the questions are correct and there is no ambiguity. The passage starts with the following statement- 'Read the passage given below and answer the questions/complete the statements that follow by choosing the most appropriate option out of the given ones. Questions are to be replied as per the instructions given and not in isolation," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE said in a statement.

The CBSE Class 12 sociology paper held earlier this month asked students to name the party under which the “anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002” took place, a question the board later said was “inappropriate” and against its guidelines.

