Bahubalis preparing to try luck in 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP government’s claims of crackdown on organised crime syndicates led by dreaded dons (bahubalis) may be winning it accolades but the action has somehow failed to break the morale of these strongmen, who have buildup their empires at the intersection of crime and politics. They are now set to flex muscles in the upcoming electoral battle in the Hindi heartland.

Some of these bahubalis are sitting MLAs while some others have earned a strong political legacy by being the members of mainstream political parties. They are adept at running their show even while being inside jail and so the preparations for polls are in full swing.

While some may contest from inside prison cells, others are in lookout for alliances with mainstream players. In fact, it is a two-way symbiotic channel. While the bahubalis gain respect by aligning with political bigwigs, the parties in return get both money and muscle power from these men.

From eastern UP to the far west, these strongmen have their presence irrespective of political leanings. The first name that comes to mind in this context is Mukhtar Ansari, the sitting BSP MLA from Mau in eastern UP.

While BSP chief Mayawati has made it clear she would not be fielding any bahubalis in the polls, Ansari enjoys a massive clout in the Purvanchal region. With or without BSP, Ansari is believed to be preparing to contest the polls from inside prison.

Incarcerated in Banda jail, Ansari may contest from Mau which he has won five times. He may contest from the seat again either as OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate, which is in alliance with Samajwadi Party, or as an independent.

Significantly, in the ongoing crackdown on bahubalis, the UP government has reportedly demolished the empire worth Rs 387 crore of Ansari, who has over 48 criminal cases against him.

“We are ready to contest upcoming elections as this atrocious government has to go in 2022,” said Ansari’s son Abbas after meeting his father in Banda jail on Friday.

Ansari’s brother Sigbatullah had recently joined the SP. He was earlier with the BSP. Sources close to SP believe Akhilesh may not give ticket to Sigbatullah as he is one of the bahubali Ansaris. Ansari’s another brother Afzal is the sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur who had defeated Manoj Sinha, the present J&K Lt Governor in 2019.

The second most prominent name in the list is that of Atiq Ahmad. With his area of influence in Prayagraj and adjoining districts, it is yet not clear if Ahmad will contest the polls himself. As per sources, his wife Shaista Parveen may contest in his place on an All India Majlis-e-Ittahad-ul-Musalmeen (AIMIM) ticket. A few days ago, Shaista joined AIMIM in the presence of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The sources claim preparations are on to field Shaista from Prayagraj (South), traditional seat of Ahmad which he had represented in the Assembly five times.

Ahmad, who was shifted to an Ahmedabad jail on the orders of the Supreme Court in June 2019, has 96 criminal cases against him. Another name that crops up is that of don-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh. He is expected to contest from Malhani seat of Jaunpur. He carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. However, he might soon be reaching out to the people of his constituency as speculations are rife that he may contest on Apna Dal (S) or NISHAD ticket. Both the parties are BJP allies.

In panchayat elections this year, Dhananjay’s wife Srikala Reddy became the district panchayat president. The BJP had given this seat to the Apna Dal. Next in the list is strongman Abhay Singh, an MLA from Ayodhya’s Gosaiganj Assembly seat. Sources said Singh was looking forward to try his luck from this seat in the upcoming elections with SP support.

Similarly, in Sultanpur district, siblings Sonu-Monu have a respectable clout. While Chandrabhadra Singh alias Sonu has been a BSP MLA from Isauli and is presently lodged in jail, his brother Yashbhadra Singh alias Monu is campaigning for him. It is likely that Sonu will contest the elections from inside the jail on a BSP ticket yet again.

Turning to western UP, DP Yadav from Badaun is one name that emerges in context of strongmen. Yadav, leading a party Rashtriya Parivartan Dal, is expected to try his fate from Sahaswan seat in possible alliance with the BJP. His nephew Jitendra Yadav is in the BJP while Jitendra’s wife, Varsha, is the president of the district panchayat. Yadav had been in the SP, BSP, Congress and BJP in the past. He was a minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government.

Looking for ally after BJP exit

Jitendra Singh Bablu is the BSP MLA from Ayodhya’s Bikapur Assembly seat. He had recently joined the BJP but his membership was cancelled after strong protest from BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. At present, he is trying to get a ticket from BJP ally Apna Dal to contest the polls.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (centre) is a sitting BSP MLA | FILE